Kokomo boy sells lemonade to raise money for slain Deputy Jacob Pickett’s family

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 6-year-old is leading an effort to raise money for fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett‘s family. Pickett was shot in the line of duty on Friday and did not survive his injuries. He leaves behind a wife and two young kids.

Malachi Fronczak will be setting up a lemonade stand in Kokomo. It is something he has done in the past for a fallen officer and something he wanted to do for Deputy Pickett.

“Originally he set up the lemonade stand a few years ago, wanting to raise money for himself for spending money at Sea World,” said Jason Fronczak, Malachi’s father.

When Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan was killed in the line of duty last summer, Malachi asked his dad if they could get the stand back out.

“When he saw the story of Officer Allan, and his little boy staring kindergarten last year, he asked me, he said, ‘Dad can I get my stand out and raise money for the family?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ It is awesome to see his heart,” said Fronczak.

Between lemonade and T-shirts, Fronzak says they ended up raising around $2,000 for Allan’s family.

“I believe the Lord put a big heart in him, and I think that it is our job, to foster that and grow that, so I can’t take credit for that. He did that on his own, and I just work as his dad to make sure that I help that grow,” said Fronczak.

It’s something the whole family has gotten involved in. Malachi’s brother and parents help him run the stand.

“We have never met either of the officers, but I know they went out every single day serving us, whether they met us or not, so I’m happy to serve their families,” said Fronczak.

Malachi plans to open the lemonade stand in Kokomo on Friday, the day of Deputy Pickett’s funeral in Brownsburg.

Here’s a list of locations and times:

March 9: Friday (noon to 4 p.m.): Solidarity Credit Union, 201 E. Southway Boulevard

March 10: Saturday (noon to 4 p.m.): Kokomo Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union Street

March 17: Saturday (noon to 4 p.m.): Kokomo Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road