Visitation, funeral plans released for slain Deputy Jacob Pickett

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night announced visitation and funeral plans for Deputy Jacob Pickett, who was shot during a pursuit on Friday on died on Monday morning.

The visitation for Pickett is scheduled for Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery’s funeral home.

The funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Friday at Connection Pointe Christian Church, located at 1800 N. Green Street in Brownsburg. Pickett went to high school in Brownsburg.

Pickett will be buried at the Hero’s Site at Crown Hill Cemetery, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Mike Nielsen wrote that Pickett’s official end of watch was Friday at 7:41 p.m.

The sheriff’s office on Monday night confirmed that they were not connected to any GoFundMe pages claiming to be raising funds for Pickett’s family. They are working to set up a fund with area banks. If you’d like to donate funds before that process is complete, you can bring donations to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office payable to the Jacob Pickett Memorial Fund.

In addition, the office said they’ve received generous food donations. If you’d like to donate food, they ask that you email admin@co.boone.in.us first so you can be added to a timeline.