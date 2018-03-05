How to make the most of your Medicare coverage

Getting healthy and saving money are goals for many of us in 2018, but how can Medicare help us achieve them and are we really making the most of our Medicare coverage?

Charlotte MacBeth, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement of Indiana, answers our questions:

How can Medicare help us achieve achieve these goals?



About 60 million Americans had the opportunity to make changes to their Medicare coverage last fall. Some chose Original Medicare, but many opted for Medicare Advantage, which combines Original Medicare, Parts A and B, into one plan that often also includes prescription drug coverage and other benefits. Today one in three Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage.

The time to be proactive about your Medicare coverage doesn’t end once Open Enrollment is over. Hopefully you took the time to pick a plan that meets your needs. Now you want to get the most out of that plan, which can help you stay healthy, save some money and support your well-being.

When it comes to staying healthy, what should people keep in mind when it comes to their Medicare plan’s coverage?



Understanding what your plan covers can help you use those benefits to help you stay healthy.



Everyone enrolled in Medicare has coverage for many preventive services, such as certain cancer screenings and an annual wellness visit. Taking advantage of those benefits can help catch health problems early, before they become more serious.



In addition to services covered under Original Medicare, many Medicare Advantage plans provide additional benefits and features that can help people maintain or improve their health such as: A full annual physical Dental, hearing and vision coverage Fitness memberships Disease management programs Health and wellness programs 24/7 access to registered nurses



These additional benefits and features are one of the reasons Medicare Advantage plans are so popular. In fact, enrollment has grown by <nearly 50> percent over the last five years.



Many people are retired and living on fixed incomes, so every dollar counts. What tips do you have to help them manage their health care costs?



Medicare costs vary widely for individuals based on their situation and the type of plan they have. So the most important thing people can do is take time to learn about their plan’s costs now so they know what to expect when they need care.

Original Medicare generally covers 80 percent of a person’s Part B medical expenses. The individual is responsible for the other 20 percent, with no annual limit on out-of-pocket costs.

Medicare Advantage, on the other hand, offers predictable co-pays and caps members’ annual out-of-pocket expenses.

That means once you have reached your out-of-pocket maximum, all additional costs for Medicare-covered services for the remainder of the year are 100-percent covered.





Familiarizing yourself with all the cost-savings opportunities your plan offers can also help you maximize your savings in 2018. If you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, look for extra plan discounts on everyday health care items and services such vitamins, hearing aids and acupuncture.

You might be able to rack up savings by taking advantage of discounts your plan offers on things you already use or need, such as vitamins, hearing aids and alternative medicine services like acupuncture. You could save thousands of dollars a year just by taking advantage of your plan’s hearing aids discount given that Original Medicare doesn’t cover the cost of hearing aids.



What are some additional resources people should be aware of if they’re looking to stay healthy and save money with their Medicare plans?

I encourage everyone enrolled in Medicare to take time to learn about the extra programs and services your plan offers as they can make a big difference in helping you meet your health and budget goals.

For more information: Visit MedicareMadeClear.com. Visit Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE. Call their plans directly at the number on the back of their ID cards or check out their plan’s website.



One thing many people can agree on is that health care is complex. Do you have any tips to help make it easier to understand?



Medicare, and the health care system overall, can feel complex, but people should know they don’t need to navigate it on their own.

There are lots of tools, resources and people who can help, including your insurance company.

At UnitedHealthcare, for instance, we have a program called Navigate4Me to help bridge the gaps in between health care appointments for our members. People receive needed care when they’re at the doctor’s office or hospital, but when they get home, they often lack the support and guidance they need to help coordinate their care and navigate the system.

For people facing a sudden health event, like a heart attack, or those living with complex health issues, like diabetes or congestive heart failure, Navigate4Me connects them with a health navigator – a nurse or highly trained customer service advocate who becomes their single point of contact. The navigator becomes familiar with their situation and serves as a consistent partner in their health care journey.

These health navigators can provide a broad range of support, from creating a personalized care plan, coordinating care and resolving claims issues to addressing social support needs such as transportation or housing.

With Navigate4Me, our health navigators step into those moments of vulnerability and uncertainty to provide personal, compassionate guidance to the people we serve when they need it most.



Prescription drug costs continue to be a concern for many people. How can people save money on prescription drugs throughout the year?



Saving money on your prescriptions is a great way to bring down your overall health care costs. And fortunately there are many ways to do that.



Home-delivery pharmacy benefits can be a great way to save not only money but also a trip to the pharmacy.

Some mail-order pharmacies offer the convenience of ordering a three-month supply of drugs that are delivered to your home for a lower cost than purchasing the same quantity of drugs at a retail location.



If you prefer to visit a retail pharmacy to get your drugs, check to see if your plan offers any programs or preferred pharmacy networks to help you save additional money on prescriptions.

Many stand-alone Part D plans have preferred pharmacy networks. You can usually get your drugs for a lower co-pay when you visit preferred pharmacies.

Switching to generic drugs or drugs on a lower tier of the formulary, or list of covered drugs, is another step that could save money.

Prescription drugs are typically sorted into several tiers on the plan’s formulary, with drugs on lower tiers generally costing less than drugs on higher tiers.

If your doctor prescribes a high-cost medication, ask if a cheaper alternative is available that could work just as well, such as a generic or a drug on a lower tier of your plan’s formulary.

This information is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. Limitations, copayments, and restrictions may apply. Benefits, premiums and/or co-payments/co-insurance may change on January 1 of each year.

PHONE NUMBER to call for more information:

Medicare – 1-800-MEDICARE (TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048), 24 hours a day/7 days a week

The customer service number on the back of your health plan ID card.

