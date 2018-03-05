Indiana DACA fix bill approved by House

Related Coverage Indiana law affects DACA recipients getting professional licenses

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Young immigrants referred to as “Dreamers” would no longer be barred from obtaining a professional license under a bill approved by the Indiana House.

The measure, which is supported by Gov. Eric Holcomb, passed Monday on an 88-8 vote.

The term “Dreamers” refers to young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. They’ve had protection from deportation under program developed under former President Barack Obama known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

But recent changes adopted by Indiana’s Professional Licensing Agency bars DACA recipients from obtaining licenses for dozens of professions ranging from cosmetology to nursing to real estate agents. The agency says it’s following a 2011 state law.

The measure was added to a bill already approved by the Senate, which must sign off on the change.