Indianapolis artist turns vinyl into art

At age 32, Lobyn Hamilton has racked up some impressive art credentials. Already in the collection of the Indiana State Museum, in important and notable celebrity, corporate, and private collections, and featured in four seasons of the Fox hit series “Empire”, Hamilton’s first solo exhibit of 2018 takes place in his home town of Indianapolis.

His first solo exhibit, Narrative Not Included, opened on March 2 at Long-Sharp Gallery, located in the Conrad Indianapolis. The exhibit features a dozen new and different works by this up and coming vinyl record artist.

Lobyn has an “unspoken bond” with vinyl records. In high school he asked his father for turntables and eventually became a DJ and a vinyl collector. He now creates vinyl art as a tribute to music, artists, life, DJing, and icons. He recreates the icons he grew up listening to and resurrects political activists and iconic heroes using musical artists.

Narrative Not Included addresses the issues faced by artists creating works in this politically charged era.

Walter Lobyn Hamilton’s exhibit Narrative Not Included opens at Long-Sharp Gallery Indianapolis March 2 at 6:30 pm and runs through March 31, 2018. This, his first solo exhibit at Long-Sharp Gallery, will feature approximately a dozen new and different works by this up and coming vinyl record artist.

Narrative Not Included addresses the issues faced by artists creating works in this politically charged era. For most jobs, a person's skill, not his or her opinions, serve as the basis for that person's success or failure. But for artists, whose inspiration often comes from social and political issues, their skill may take a backseat to the messages derived from the work. And, in an era where political dialog is often both combustible and divisive, an artist working up the fine art ladder is faced with special challenges. That is, an artist's success or failure in the world of fine art can be impacted by the opinions and emotions expressed in the work rather than the mastery of the work itself. Taking risks can be especially costly, particularly for an up-and-coming artist, in an era where social media is the first, if not the main, source for mass consumption of art. Here, Hamilton's work needs no narrative.

Narrative Not Included includes a new genre of works in which Hamilton steps away from his traditional style to emphasize what he’s got: Talent. According to gallery owner Rhonda Long-Sharp, who first exhibited the artist’s work at Art New York 2017, “it has been thrilling to watch Lobyn’s progress over the years. This body of work shows the confidence of an artist who has found his stride.” This sentiment is evidenced by Return from Africa, a five by five foot portrait featured in “Empire”but exhibited publically for the first time in this exhibit.

While working on a plethora of commissioned pieces (his last work of 2017 was a commissioned 6’ x 4’ installation for Adidas at its new New York flagship in Harlem), Hamilton also recently curated a solo exhibition at Yale’s Afro-American Cultural Center.

Narrative Not Included opens to the public March 2, 2018; the exhibit kicks off with an opening celebration in the Gallery and in the lobby of exhibit sponsor Conrad Indianapolis where the award winning art hotel tips its hat to Hamilton’s new works by sponsoring both the exhibit and hosting DJ TopSpeed in its lobby for the duration of the opening. Opening sponsors also include EvanTodd Salon & Spa and PATTERN magazine. The opening takes place at Long-Sharp Gallery’s Indianapolis location, One North Illinois Street, Suite A.

About Long-Sharp Gallery

Recently named one of the top 500 galleries in the world by Blouin ArtInfo Modern Painters, Long-Sharp Gallery is located in the Conrad Indianapolis luxury hotel. The gallery features works from “Picasso to Pop,” with a primary focus on works by some of the best known names in modern and contemporary art, including: Picasso, Warhol, Basquiat, Haring, Frankenthaler, Indiana, Lichtenstein, Miro, and Motherwell. It also features works by a host of nationally and internationally recognized contemporary artists, including Chris Bracey, Gino Miles, David Spiller, Russell Young, David Datuna, David Kramer, Wayne Warren, Constance Edwards Scopelitis, Mary Pat Wallen, Jason Myers, Dale Enochs, and William John Kennedy.

About Conrad Indianapolis

It’s not just where you stay; it’s how you stay. And at Conrad Indianapolis, we believe you should Never Just Stay. Stay Inspired. Located at one of the city’s most prominent intersections, the hotel is truly in the center of it all – just steps from nearly everything that downtown has to offer including museums, live music and theatre, and the Indianapolis Zoo & White River Gardens State Park. The hotel is also connected via elevated walkway to the Indiana Convention Center. The 23-story building features 247 guest rooms, 15,000 square feet of intimate, state-of-the-art meeting space and 15 private residences. Explore art with A Fine Art Experience at Conrad, featuring the award-winning Long-Sharp Gallery and the Collection suites. World-class dining experiences can be enjoyed in Tastings Wine Bar & Bistro or The Capital Grille® restaurant, and relaxation awaits at Evan Todd Spa & Salon.

To learn more, visit www.longsharpgallery.com.