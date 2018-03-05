Judge orders razing of condemned apartments on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It sits vacant, or does it?

Some say the Oak Tree Apartments at 42nd Street and Post Road are empty, but squatters are inside.

Back in 2014, the Marion County Health Department shut the massive complex down.

At the time, the living conditions were deemed dangerous; there were numerous code violations and no hot water.

After all the residents relocated, no improvements were made to the building.

Broken glass and trash littered the ground surrounding the complex.

No new developments were announced about Oak Tree, as residents demanded changes.

Then late last week, Councilwoman La Keisha Jackson announced that a judge had ordered the owners of the apartment complex to tear it down.

One Monday, no timetable had been provided for when the building will come down. It’s unclear what could possibly fill the building’s space.

“I really think it is a good idea. Ten Point has been out on the far east side for over a month. We were hearing some drug activity was taking place; homeless people were gathering there,” said Rev. Charles Harrison with Ten Point Coalition.

Recently Ten Point has started patrolling the area around Oak Tree Apartments. Harrison said his outreach workers added to the complaints about the complex.

He was glad to hear change would be coming.

“It is good news,” said Harrison.