Kokomo police seeking two men in connection to home invasion, armed robbery

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Kokomo are seeking the public’s assistance after a man claimed he was robbed inside of his home.

The 63-year-old victim told officials that two men entered his home Saturday armed with a handgun and demanded money.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the robbery after an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from his home.

The victim was able to describe one of the suspects with a slender build around 6 feet tall, in his early 20s and wearing designer jeans. The second suspect was described as being shorter than the first in his early 30s, wearing a gray hoodie.

If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to call Kokomo police at 765-456-7017.