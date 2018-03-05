Man killed in single-vehicle Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man was killed in a crash in Johnson County crash Monday morning.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal crash happened in the area of Nineveh Road and State Road 252 between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Deputies say the vehicle was vehicle traveling northbound on Nineveh Road, left the roadway going end over end multiple times.

The male driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

It is unclear why the vehicle left the roadway.