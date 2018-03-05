Mid week winter weather

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s. Clouds will increase throughout the day. Showers will become widespread as early at 5pm. Showers will be light in nature this evening and overnight, Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon then plummet to the mid to lower 30s tonight. This will allow rain to change over to a mix north of Indy overnight.

Showers will move out before the morning commute tomorrow. We could even see a few rays of sunshine before clouds increase again during the day. Spotty light shower are expected for the later part of the day with highs slightly warmer topping out in the lower 50s. Eventually colder air will move in and we could see a transition over to light snow flurries late Tuesday through Wednesday. Lows Tuesday night will fall into the low 30s.

Wednesday scattered light snow showers are expected with highs sliding into the upper 30s. Not much if any accumulation is associated with the snow we see during the day. A lingering flurry possible Thursday with highs even colder in the mid 30s. The next system moves in late Friday with a wintry mix and scattered showers come Saturday. An additional shot of wintry precipitation possible Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.