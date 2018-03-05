Scattered light rain this evening; more precip this week

An active weather pattern will arrive this week starting with precipitation chances starting tonight.

RAINY EVENING: Scattered light rain showers will move through central Indiana this evening, so keep the umbrella handy. Temps will stay in the 40s.

OVERNIGHT: There could be a few snowflakes mixing with some rain showers as moisture moves out of the state, but things should clear out by the morning drive Tuesday.

WINTRY MIX LATE TUESDAY? Most of the day Tuesday will be dry, but another wave of energy will swing through in the evening and that could produce rain and snow showers. With the pavement temps above freezing, roads should be OK.

8-DAY FORECAST: Wednesday could see some scattered snow showers, but they should not accumulate with temps around and above freezing. The next storm system arrives late Friday into early Saturday, which could bring a wintry mix. Another clipper could arrive Sunday, but temps should again be near and above freezing.