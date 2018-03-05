‘The Shape of Water’ wins best picture Oscar

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Cold War fantasy film “The Shape of Water” is the winner of the best picture Academy Award.

Director Guillermo del Toro’s film has been considered one of the front-runners for the evening’s top honor. It received a leading 13 nominations for this year’s Oscars, and won four Oscars on Sunday night.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Doug Jones attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It stars Sally Hawkins as a mute janitor who falls in love with an aquatic creature kept captive in a government lab.

Del Toro also won for best director. He dedicated the win to young filmmakers around the world.