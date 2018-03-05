Washington D.C. may be in lead for Amazon’s second HQ

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The race for Amazon’s second headquarters is heating up, and Washington D.C. just might be in the lead.

Business Insider says some of the reasons are that Amazon has been increasing its lobbying efforts, that three of the remaining 20 locations are in the D.C. area and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos already owns the areas largest home.

Indianapolis is one of the top 20 cities still in the running.

