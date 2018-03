CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – One person was transported to the hospital following a crash in Carmel Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

The crash happened on 106th Street just west of Shelbourne Road around 9:30 a.m.

The Carmel Fire Department said a car hit a tree, which had traffic shutdown in both directions.

***Traffic Alert*** 106th just west of Shelborne is closed in both directions due to a serious accident, car vs tree. — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) March 6, 2018

The condition of the person transported to the hospital is currently unknown at this time.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.