Broadway in Indianapolis reveals shows for 2018/19 season

Broadway in Indianapolis announces the all-new 2018-2019 season which opens with the triumphant return of Disney’s THE LION KING this fall! Also joining the series will be DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s high-octane smash SCHOOL OF ROCK, the breathtaking and exquisite production of Rogers and Hammerstein’s THE KING AND I based on the Lincoln Center Theater production, Broadway’s “little slice of heaven” WAITRESS, and back by popular demand, a one-week limited return engagement of THE BOOK OF MORMON as a season option.

The national tour of HAMILTON will play Indianapolis as part of the 2019-2020 season. The best way to guarantee tickets to HAMILTON is to purchase a season subscription for the 2018-2019 season. Subscribers who renew for the 2019-2020 season will be able to guarantee their tickets for the premiere Indianapolis engagement of HAMILTON before tickets become available to the general public. Information regarding HAMILTON dates and how to purchase groups and single tickets will be announced at a later time.

Season tickets for the 2018-2019 Broadway in Indianapolis Season will go on sale Tuesday, March 6th with THREE convenient ways to purchase season tickets:

Select your seats in person at the Broadway in Indianapolis Box Office in the Old National Centre at 502 N New Jersey Street, Monday – Friday, 9:30am-5:00pm Order online 7 days a week/24 hours a day at www.BroadwayinIndianapolis.com. Call the Broadway Across America toll-free Indianapolis Season Ticket Hotline at 800-793-7469. The Hotline hours are Monday – Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm.

Prices for the five-show season ticket package range between $155-$520 depending on seat location.

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET HOLDER REWARDS:

Flexible ticket exchanges

No upgrade charges for exchanged seats in same price level regardless of performance.

Priority purchase opportunities for additional tickets to series shows and all season specials.

Lost ticket insurance and replacement service.

Purchasing privileges in any of our other Broadway Across America cities.

Same premium seat location for all season shows.

Priority renewal for future seasons.

SEASON PATRON CLUB

In addition to all of the regular season ticket holder benefits, special Patron Club season tickets (available with an annual membership fee) guarantee seating in the front orchestra, royalty balcony and front balcony (Old National Centre); and front main floor and first three rows of the first terrace (Clowes Memorial Hall), and include extended benefits such as complimentary parking* and name recognition in the souvenir PLAYBILL program.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Broadway in Indianapolis shows typically run for one week at Old National Centre and Clowes Memorial Hall. Performance options are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30pm, Friday evenings at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00 & 8:00pm and Sundays at 1:00 & 6:30pm. (All times are subject to change). An American Sign Language interpreted performance for the deaf is regularly scheduled for the Sunday evening, 6:30pm show. Audio described performances for the visually impaired are also available upon request. Anyone requiring either of these services or accommodations for the physically challenged should request so when purchasing season tickets.

GROUP SALES AND SINGLE TICKETS

Group sales information is now available for all shows. Reservations may be made by calling Group Sales Manager, Chris Schneider, at 317-632-7469 x 103 or email at Chris.Schneider@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com. For more information visit www.BroadwayInIndianapolis.com.

Tickets for individual shows are not available at this time and typically go on sale to the general public 4-6 weeks prior to the opening of the show.

*Parking is limited and cannot be guaranteed

Disney’s THE LION KING September 12-29, 2018

*Old National Centre

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to the Old National Centre!

More than 95 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL November 27-December 2, 2018

*Old National Centre

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation which features the hit songs “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and helps remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season. Don’t miss what The New York Times calls “AN EXTRAORDINARY PERFORMANCE! 100 times better than any bedtime story.”

SCHOOL OF ROCK January 29-February 3, 2019

*Clowes Memorial Hall

School of Rock is a New York Times Critics’ Pick and “AN INSPIRING JOLT OF ENERGY, JOY AND MAD SKILLZ!” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Vanity Fair raves, “FISTS OF ALL AGES SHALL BE PUMPING!”

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE KING AND I March 5-10, 2019

*Clowes Memorial Hall

Two worlds collide in this “breathtaking and exquisite” (The New York Times) musical, based on the 2015 Tony Award®-winning Lincoln Center Theater production. One of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works, THE KING AND I boasts a score that features such beloved classics as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.”

Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. THE KING AND I is “too beautiful to miss” (New York Magazine).

http://kingandimusical.com/

WAITRESS April 23-28, 2019

*Old National Centre

“THE WOMEN OF WAITRESS ARE CHANGING BROADWAY!” (Time Magazine).

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland). “It’s an empowering musical of the highest order!” raves the Chicago Tribune.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna – a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking

contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

“Waitress is a little slice of heaven!” says Entertainment Weekly and “a monumental contribution to Broadway!” according to Marie Claire. Don’t miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

***SEASON OPTION***

THE BOOK OF MORMON December 18-23, 2018

*Clowes Memorial Hall

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Now with standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

