Deputy Pickett joins thousands of Indiana organ donors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett spent two days on life support after being fatally shot in order to give the gift of life through organ donation, according to the Boone County Sheriff.

Indiana Donor Network representatives say the donor list is highly confidential, and couldn’t reveal any details surrounding Deputy Pickett’s last act, but they tell 24-Hour News 8 that one donor can save up to eight lives with direct organ donation with kidneys, lungs, liver, heart, pancreas, and intestines. A donor can also donate tissue like the cornea and portions of skin, tendons, and bones to improve the quality of life for up to 75 other people.

“When you get a transplant, it is a totally life-changing event,” said Dr. Asif Sharfuddin, a transplant nephrologist at IU Health Hospitals. “They are able to go back to successful work, life, kids, education, and pretty much lead healthy lifestyles like we all do.”

Mara Warren, a wife and mother from Fortville, knows firsthand how the decision to become an organ donor can change lives. Despite being young and healthy, Warren says doctors informed her she had pancreatitis, and was in dire need of a pancreas transplant.

“It was difficult. Felt like, you were going to have all this until the end. Your organs were going to stay with you or keep working,” said Warren.

She was placed on the waiting list for a pancreas and watched and waited for the phone to ring.

“I did get the call and I didn’t answer it,” Warren said. “My husband, I made him answer it. I saw the number and I got so nervous so I let him answer it and they said, ‘We’ve got one, and we need you to come in.'”

To her family’s immense relief, the transplant was a success.

“Oh my gosh, I’m so grateful, and thank you is not enough,” Warren said. “For somebody to give that gift and not even know me, it’s just amazing. Because it’s changed my life. I get to continue on with raising my son, being with my husband, my family.”

Warren’s story didn’t end there, however. A short time later, physicians determined she was in kidney failure and needed a kidney transplant. She said amazingly her husband was a match.

“It’s just all surreal. It’s just from both sides of it, getting the phone call and then finding out he’s the match. It’s just been great to get our life back,” Warren said.

Now a two-time organ recipient, one from a deceased donor, as well as one from a living donor, Warren says she’s living her life better than before, focusing on being a better mother and wife.

Warren and IU Health physicians encourage Hoosiers to consider becoming an organ donor and help one of the 1,500 Hoosiers currently on the waiting list. If you don’t do so personally, your family may be asked to make that decision after you’ve passed away.

“Once they’re over that difficult decision to donate, after that there comes a sense of relief and satisfaction and the fact that they are able to help so many recipients,” said Dr. Sharfuddin.

You can sign up at the BMV when you receive or renew your drivers license, or online with Donate Life Indiana.