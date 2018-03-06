Evening scattered wintry mix, scattered snow showers overnight

The core of the storm system that brought rain and a mix yesterday will bring a wintry mix again tonight, and maybe some light snow.

THIS EVENING: Expect pockets of rain showers mixing with sleet and snow showers by late evening. Temperatures will fall into the 30s, but should stay above freezing.

SNOW SHOWERS OVERNIGHT? Colder air will move in and the wintry mix will convert to scattered snow showers overnight. Some places may not see anything, others may see a dusting, or a few tenths of an inch of snow. Watch for slick spots Wednesday morning.

SCATTERED LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS WEDNESDAY: A strong NW wind will whip in Wednesday, and areas of some Lake Effect snow showers could form mainly north of Indianapolis. Little or no accumulation is expected.

BETTER NEWS IN THE 8-DAY FORECAST? Dry weather will linger Thursday, and now it looks like Friday will be dry as well. There is a chance of a light wintry mix early Saturday morning in southern Indiana, and for now, Sunday looks dry also.