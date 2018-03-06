Foggy start, wintry mix later tonight

A foggy start to the morning with temperatures nearing the freezing mark. Mid morning the fog should burn off and we’ll see a little bit of sunshine before clouds thicken back up this afternoon. Highs today in the lower 50s with a breeze out of the south. Scattered light showers by the evening commute but with colder air late this evening some of the rain showers will transition to snow showers. Very light and scattered in nature. Scattered snow showers will continue throughout the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the lower 30s.

Wednesday will start off wintry with snow showers likely during the morning commute which could make some roads slick for the morning commute. Expect to see a coating to upwards of a half an inch of snow. Snow showers will peter out by early afternoon with a lingering snow flurry. Highs much cooler topping out in the mid 30s. Continue to see a cooling trend come Thursday with highs in the lower 30s but drier day Thursday. Mainly cloudy skies during the day. Friday will be a touch warmer with highs in the 40s but a wintry mix moves in late.

A split weekend with Saturday looking like the better of the two days. Highs Saturday will top out in the 50s then quickly plummet by Sunday with highs in the 30s and a wintry mix during the day. There could be some accumulation from the system Sunday.