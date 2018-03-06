Formal charges to be announced against suspected Boone Co. deputy shooter

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Formal charges against the man accused of fatally shooting Deputy Jacob Pickett are set to be announced Tuesday.

Anthony Baumgardt, 21, is believed to be the individual who fired the fatal shot at Pickett while he was assisting Lebanon police with a vehicle pursuit. Pickett chased the suspects after they bailed from the vehicle and was shot in the head by Baumgardt, according to officials. The other two suspects involved in the incident were John Baldwin Jr. and John Baldwin Sr. The former is currently being held in the Boone County Jail while the latter was questioned and later released.

Baumgardt’s preliminary charges do include murder.

Deputy Pickett’s procession was held Monday.

The press conference will take place at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 2 p.m.