Former ESPN on-air personality files sex harassment lawsuit

FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Cincinnati. ESPN says it is eliminating 150 studio and production employees as the sports broadcasting giant continues to shift its focus to a more digital future. The company says the layoffs, which were announced Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, 2017, in a memo to employees, don't include on-air talent and will have a minimal impact on the network's signature SportsCenter news program. (AP Photo/David Kohl, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former on-air personality has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was subjected to sexual harassment at ESPN and then fired in retaliation for complaining about it.

Adrienne Lawrence says in the complaint filed in federal court in Connecticut that she was subjected to unwelcome advances from anchor John Buccigross. She says he sent her unsolicited shirtless photos and used inappropriate nicknames for her.

ESPN says it conducted an investigation into the allegations and they are without merit.

The lawsuit filed Sunday also describes an atmosphere in which male employees openly watch pornography on their computers and kept “scorecards” naming female colleagues they are targeting for sex.

Lawrence filed a complaint against the Bristol, Connecticut-based cable television sports giant last summer with the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.