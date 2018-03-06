Game aboard MegaBus on I-65 leaves knife in leg; 2 arrested

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A game during a bus trip ended Tuesday with a knife in a man’s leg and him and his girlfriend in jail, police said.

About 6 a.m., Indiana State Police and the Seymour Police Department responded to a gas station and convenience store at 2119 E. Tipton St. — just off the U.S. 50 exit — to investigate a report of a stabbing that occurred on a MegaBus southbound on Interstate 65 south of Seymour.

State police said Xavier D. Collins, 19, of Chicago, was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour for treatment of injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Lebria Earstein Graham, 19, also of Chicago, was arrested on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon, police said.

State Police detectives found that Graham and Collins were allegedly playing a game with the knife on the upper deck of the bus. During the game, Graham stabbed Collins in his leg with the knife.

Collins was described as uncooperative when talking with investigators, who he gave a false name. He later was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice and false informing.

Graham and Collins were in the Jackson County Jail on Tuesday night awaiting initial appearances in court, stae police said.

Seymour is about 50 miles south of Indianapolis.