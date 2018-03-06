Grab your friends for Diva Night in Downtown Noblesville

Need a night out? Well, here’s an idea! Shauna Metzger, Noblesville Main Street Promotions Co-Chair, tells us about DIVA NIGHT and how you can eat, shop and have a chance to WIN!

* Diva Night is March 8, 2018 from 5-9pm.

* Dress in your Best Diva Gear for a chance to win a prize worth $200

* Grab a Girlfriend, pick up a map at any participating store and have a fun night shopping deals, eating/drinking, and getting free giveaways.

* After-party at Matteo’s Restaurant- Where prizes will be given out.

* Great night out supporting small business. With lots of chances to win prizes.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2086344868251759/ or www.noblesvillemainstreet.org.