Greenfield police seeking suspect in connection to possible child abduction attempt

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield officials are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man they said may have tried to abduct a young girl.

It happened Tuesday morning around 7:15 a.m. in the area of Greenfield Village Apartments.

A woman advised officers that a man made several laps around the apartment complex in a vehicle before stopping at the bus stop and asking her daughter to get in the vehicle. The girl got on the school bus after it arrived shortly after the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male with a buzz cut and wearing a black shirt.

He is believed to be driving a burnt orange four-door mid-sized passenger vehicle.

If you know anyone that may have matched the vehicle description in the area, you are urged to call the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4410.