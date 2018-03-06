IUPUI student seriously hurt after being struck by car

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two police agencies said they were investigating after a walking IUPUI student was struck before a two-car crash.

The personal-injury crash was reported about 7:20 p.m. at North West Street and West Michigan Street on the east edge of the Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis campus.

Police with IUPUI and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were investigating the crash, said Bill Abston, the deputy chief with the IUPUI Police Department. He said the student was in stable condition at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. The drivers of each of the cars also received treatment for complaints of pain, he said.

Aaron Hamer, a patrol officer in IMPD public affairs, said the male pedestrian was in critical condition.

Hamer said the pedestrian was struck, and one vehicle attempted to swerve and hit another vehicle. He said no alcohol was suspected to be involved in the crash at this time.