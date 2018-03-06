Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed Army National Guard veteran

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man surrendered to authorities Tuesday in connection with a hit-and run accident that killed an Army National Guard veteran last month, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Michael Deane Lipscomb, 58, turned himself in at the Processing Center at the City-County Building, according to IMPD. He was arrested on charges of failure to stop at an accident resulting in death and failure to stop at an accident resulting in serious bodily injury. Police said they do not know where Lipscomb is from.

Sgt. Joseph Nordstrom, 30, was killed when he and another person were struck while walking in the 4000 block of Southeastern Avenue just after 3 a.m. Feb. 24. Family members had called on the driver to come forward.

Nordstrom was an 11-year veteran of the Army National Guard and served a year an Afghanistan as a generator mechanic.

IMPD said a jail-booking photo of Lipscomb was not immediately available.