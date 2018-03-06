North Manchester officer involved in fatal shooting

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) A North Manchester police officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday night that left one person dead.

According to Indiana State Police, officers from the North Manchester Police Department pulled over a Chevrolet pickup truck for a traffic violation. The driver of the truck, 40-year-old Michael Kline of North Manchester, stopped in the parking lot of the Eel River Inn at 1601 State Road 114. An incident led to an officer firing shots at Kline. Officers performed CPR, but Kline was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was unharmed.