Man dies following Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Lawrence police are investigating after a person was found shot outside a strip mall Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of North Franklin Road when officials were dispatched out to a shots fired run.

Upon arrival, police found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

The victim was originally transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Suspect or victim information has yet to be released.

The homicide is the first of 2018 for the city of Lawrence, according to Public Information Officer Gary Woodruff.

The investigation remains ongoing.