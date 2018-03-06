Strip club owner charged after attack on councilman Jeff Miller

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The owner of a local strip club faces multiple charges for choking and throwing an Indianapolis councilman into a wall.

According to court documents, both Indianapolis councilman Jeffrey Miller and Jeffrey Moe attended the Alcohol and Beverage Commission meeting on March 5.

Moe was attending the meeting in order to testify in support of the Liquor Barn, documents show.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Moe was heard shouting “don’t you ever talk about my family,” as Moe ran run up to Miller and placed his hands around his neck. Moe then proceeded, documents show, to push Miller up against a marble wall. Miller’s head struck the wall at least twice, according to court documents.

Moe was soon after apprehended. While officers were gathering information from the incident, Moe said, “Yes, I cleaned his clock and I’ll do it again” multiple times.

Moe told officers that Miller attempted to shut down his business and also slandered his family’s name.

Documents show that Miller’s glasses were broken, and he sustained a red mark on his neck as a result of the attack.

Moe faces charges of criminal confinement, strangulation, battery resulting in bodily harm and disorderly conduct.

In an unrelated case, Miller is facing child molestation charges.

Miller sent the following statement:

I’m cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate the situation… But otherwise have no comments at this time.”