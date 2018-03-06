Veterans Affairs, AMVETS team up to combat veteran suicides

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is joining a new effort to combat veteran suicides.

The department says its effort could help veterans across the country.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin said 20 veterans commit suicide each day and that must change.

“We’ve expanded our veterans crisis line,” he said. “We are expanding the number of mental health professionals.”

To help its efforts, the VA teamed up with the nonprofit AMVETS to send trained nurses to veterans nationwide.

Joe Chenelly, executive director of AMVETS, said, “There exists a need, now more than ever, for trained advocates, to confront rising suicide rates, particularly among veterans who face transition stress from leaving the service.”

Watch the video for more details.