Viral Video: California college counselor tells couple to ‘go back to your home country’

LONG BEACH (KRON) — A woman was caught on cellphone video telling a Long Beach couple to “go back to your home country.”

Now, the clip has gone viral and the woman’s employer, Golden West College, has issued a statement condemning her comments.

Tony Kao captured the video of Tarin Olson last week as he walked with his wife and their infant on a residential street in Long Beach.

Kao can also be heard saying he and his wife were born and raised in the United States.

Olson, a counselor at Golden West College, spoke to CNN affiliate CBS2 News off-camera saying that her students know she is not a racist.

A statement from Olson read, “I feel my perspective will be twisted if discussing the skewed video which cut out part of the incident.[…] If you would like to have a full normal interview about the displacement of European-Americans then I gladly am available to enlighten the public.”

Golden West College, located in Huntington Beach, issued the following statement on its Facebook page:

“It has recently come to our attention that there was a video posted on Facebook of a GWC faculty member making comments that the College does not condone or support. Golden West College believes in an inclusive and welcoming environment for all students.”