Westfield officials investigating after discovery of body in retention pond

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are investigating after the discovery of a body Tuesday afternoon.

The body was discovered around 2 p.m. in the area of 146th Street and Carey Road.

Captain Charles Hollowell with the Westfield Police Department confirmed the body was located inside a vehicle in the retention pond and is in the area of the disappearance of a woman who was subject to a recent Silver Alert. The vehicle pulled from the pond also matched the vehicle that was connected to the woman.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.