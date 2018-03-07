A few flurries this morning and colder this afternoon

A few flurries to start off the morning could coat surfaces making roads slick. Temperatures will start off in the lower 30s. Not much variation in temperatures for today! Cold this afternoon with highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be a bit gusty with a NW wind at 20-25 mph. Cloudy skies will rule this afternoon with a few peaks in the clouds later on tonight, Lows tonight will fall into the 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Lows Thursday morning will bottom out in the low 20s with wind chills in the lower teens. Partly sunny skies throughout the afternoon. Not a bad way to end the week with high temperatures Friday in the lower 40s.

Thus weekend highs will be nearing 50s Saturday afternoon with sun and clouds for the afternoon. Possibility of a wintry mix south of the Indy Sunday with highs in the mid to lower 40s. Next week we have a nice stretch of dry and seasonal weather with highs throughout the week reaching the mid 40s.