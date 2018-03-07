Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with these boozy ice cream desserts

Ice cream… with a twist. That’s one way to describe it!

In our kitchen today, Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger shares a recipe for Irish soda bread, which includes just FOUR ingredients: flour, soda, salt and buttermilk…. and then we top it all off with a couple of BOOZY ice cream desserts!

Here are the recipes:

Irish Soda Bread

Makes 1 loaf

1 lb. (3-1/2 cups) unbleached all-purpose flour; more as needed

3/4 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. table salt

1-1/2 to 1-3/4 cups buttermilk

Preparation

Position a rack in the center of the oven and cook’s tip heat the oven to 450°F. Lightly flour a large rimmed baking sheet.

Sift all of the dry ingredients into a large, wide mixing bowl. Make a well in the center and pour in 1-1/2 cups of the buttermilk. Stir with one hand, fingers apart, moving in circles to incorporate the buttermilk into the dry ingredients. If necessary, add more buttermilk 1 Tbs. at a time until the dough just barely comes together. (The absorption rate varies depending on the brand of flour.) The dough should be soft—don’t overwork it.

Turn the dough out onto a well-floured surface and pat into a round about 6-3/4 inches in diameter and 1-1/2 inches high in the center. Invert the round so the floured side is on top. With a thin, sharp knife, score a cross on the dough about 1/4 inch deep and extending fully from one side to the other.

Transfer the dough to the prepared baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes. Lower the oven temperature to 400°F and bake until the bread is browned and sounds hollow when tapped on the bottom, another 20 to 30 minutes.

Cool to room temperature on a rack, about 2 hours, before slicing and serving.

Adapted from www.finecooking.com. Irish Soda Bread with Raisins

Makes 1 loaf

INGREDIENTS Nonstick vegetable oil spray 2 cups all purpose flour 5 tablespoons sugar, divided 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon salt 3/4 teaspoon baking soda 3 tablespoons butter, chilled, cut into cubes 1 cup buttermilk 2/3 cup raisins



PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray 8-inch-diameter cake pan with nonstick spray. Whisk flour, 4 tablespoons sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in large bowl to blend. Add butter. Using fingertips, rub in until coarse meal forms. Make well in center of flour mixture. Add buttermilk. Gradually stir dry ingredients into milk to blend. Mix in raisins. Using floured hands, shape dough into ball. Transfer to prepared pan and flatten slightly (dough will not come to edges of pan). Sprinkle dough with remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Bake bread until brown and tester inserted into center comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Cool bread in pan 10 minutes. Transfer to rack. Serve warm or at room temperature. Adapted from www.epicurious.com.

Chocolate Guinness Float

Makes 1

3 scoops chocolate ice cream

1 ounce simple syrup

4 ounces Guinness stout

Place ice cream in a tall glass. Pour simple syrup over and top off with Guinness. Serve with a straw and a long spoon.

Adapted from bonappetit.com

To learn more, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.