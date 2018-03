INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis-based parent company of Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand casinos and horse racetracks announced Wednesday its employees will be getting a $500 bonus.

Centaur Gaming said the bonuses are because of the recent tax cuts by the federal government.

The company’s president and CEO made the announcement to a room filled with employees on Wednesday.

Centaur said it also will pay all taxes associated with the bonuses.