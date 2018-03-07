Collectible buttons on display

Buttons… buttons… and MORE buttons! If you’re a collector, this event is for you!

Pat Cooper and Cynthia Bookwalter, Indiana Button Society, tells us that collectible buttons of every variety will be on display and available for purchase at the 77th annual Indiana Button Society Show and Competition on Thursday, March 8th, Friday, March 9th and Saturday, March 10th at the Clarion Hotel Indianapolis Airport, located at 2500 S. High School Rd, Indianapolis 46241.

Admission is just $5 per person and the show is open to the public and welcome to attend this unique event.

Featuring a gathering of some of the best Button Dealers from the Midwest and East, the 2 ½ day-event is expected to attract hundreds of button enthusiasts from throughout Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee and Ohio. It will take place at the Clarion Hotel on Thursday, March 8th from 4 – 6 p.m., Friday, March 9th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 10th from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Competition Trays from 30 categories will be judged and, afterward, placed on display when the showroom opens on Friday March 9th at 1 p.m.

There will be a free children’s program on Saturday, March 10th from 9 a.m. to Noon, with button games, crafts and information about the art of collecting for the next generation.

Hotel reservations can be made by calling (317) 244-3361. For more information, you are invited to visit the Indiana Button Society website at www.indianabuttonsociety.org.

Buttons have long served as a symbol of cultural and societal trends, as well as art styles, political persuasions and historical events. Collectible buttons hold a special significance to people whose collections are as fascinating, as they are unique for what they represent. And, that goes for everything from the materials that are used to make the button to its ‘place’ in history.

