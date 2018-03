INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on I-65 SB Wednesday morning.

The incident happened before 4:30 a.m. on I-65 southbound near Southport Road.

PICKUP vs INTERSTATE WALL: The right lane of SB I-65 is blocked before Southport b/c of this crash, a truck went through the wall on the west side of the road. ISP says the driver is awake, breathing, & on their way to the hospital. Alcohol believed to be a factor. #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/B7wKr6yqb8 — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) March 7, 2018

According to the Indiana State Police, a pickup truck went through an interstate wall on the west side of the road.

INDOT + cleanup crews are on scene & already working on getting the right lane of SB I-65 reopened near Southport. Workers say a heavy wrecker is needed to lift the “fibercrete” block off of the pickup. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/C3tRHmATJH — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) March 7, 2018

Police say the driver was awake and breathing at the time of transportation.

Alcohol is thought have been a factor in the crash.