East side crash sends triplets to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say three kids have been sent to the hospital following a crash on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the triplets were awake and talking when first responders arrived. They were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Washington Street near Interstate 465. All lanes of Washington Street were blocked at Cecil Avenue due to the crash.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.