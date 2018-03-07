Hot new products for your home

2,200 exhibitors from all around the world will gather in Chicago this weekend for the International Home and Housewares show, the largest Housewares-only fair in the world! The show is closed to the public, be we have an exclusive sneak peek for you today. Lifestyle expert, Sissy Biggers, is here to show us some of the newest and coolest products from the show.

For all kinds of great ideas for your home, the International Home and Housewares show has created a website to inspire creativity. Check it out at www.TheInspiredHome.com.

Cuisinart Griddler FIVE (GR-5b)

This brand new, redesigned version of the popular Griddler has everything you love about previous incarnations of the Griddler, and so much more!

5-in-1 cooking options that include: Contact Grill Panini Press Full Grill or Griddle Half Griddle/Half Grill Brand-new Sear Function

Sleek, contemporary look with floating cover

Reversible non-stick plates that are easily removable and dishwasher safe

Brand new LCD screen displays function, temperature and timer

Additional Waffle Plates available: sold separately for $39.99

MSRP: $99.95 www.cuisinart.com

Bialetti Original Pasta Pot

Truly a “One Pot Wonder” for the pasta-loving family.

Patented Oval Shape accommodates whole spaghetti or lasagna noodles without breakage

Patented locking Strain n’ Drain lid makes easy, one-pot straining

Quick heating aluminum construction

Easy-to-clean non-stick interior

Also great for veggies, mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, or two one-pound lobsters!

Comes in three new colors: Red Pepper, Black Raspberry, and Coastal Blue

MSRP: $29.99 www.bialetti.com

Zojirushi Fresh Brew Plus Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker

To celebrate its 100th Anniversary this year, Japan’s premier kitchen appliance manufacturer has just released a new coffee maker. Key features include:

Brews coffee at optimal temperature for rich, flavorful coffee: 200 degrees

Vacuum insulated stainless steel carafe keeps coffee hot: 125 degrees after 24 hours!

No heating plate means no burnt coffee flavor

Brand new pre-infusion cycle that wets coffee then lets it rest for optimal brew flavor

Makes brewed hot or iced coffee

MSRP: $195. www.zojirushi.com

Vacuvita One-Touch Vacuum Storage System

Enjoy food up to 5X longer with this practical, stylish and tech-savvy electronic food storage system that offers countertop convenience with less waste and more savings.

First-of-its-kind Home Base that stores dry food (cereal, coffee, bread, baked goods)

Vacuum sealer connects to home base to easily seal food in coordinating reusable containers or Vacuvita storage bags

Keeps food fresher, longer: On Counter top: Cookies up to 180 days! and Bread nearly a week In fridge: fresh fruit up to 13 days and veggies up to 15 days In Freezer: Meat, fish and chicken stay for up to a full year!

One-touch operation

Unique Vacuvita container coding app tracks food and lets you know when contents need to be consumed

MSPR: $299. www.vacuvita.com

Zyliss 2-in-1 Pepper Corer

Since 1948, Zyliss has made products with the “Design to Delight” principle. This is a handy, convenient product for the pepper lover!

Quickly and easily cores and de-seeds both bell peppers and jalapenos

Stainless steel blade rim for clean cuts

Non-slip base for added stability

Jalapeno corer locks neatly into bell pepper corer to act as blade cover

MSRP: $9.99 www.zyliss.com

Zyliss Twist & Scoop Grapefruit Tool

No more struggling to cut and serve grapefruit!

Makes perfectly clean cuts of grapefruit

Comes with built-in stainless-steel corer

Double sided stainless-steel blade cleanly scoops out grapefruit segments

Corer locks neatly inside the scoop for compact storage

MSRP: $9.99 www.zyliss.com

The Bugel Clou (Perfect Sleeve)

Everyone’s least-favorite chore has just gotten easier! Nothing is more difficult or frustrating than irons sleeves.

This easy to use, flexible rod simply slides into sleeves.

It stretches any size sleeve from the inside out so the iron can easily glide over the garment and smooth the fabric with one swipe

You don’t have to flip the sleeve to iron the other side! It literally will cut your ironing time in half.

And you will never misplace the product thanks to the magnetic holding device that attached directly to the ironing board.

Available in the U.S. later this year (U.S. debut at the 2018 Housewares Show)

MSRP: $14.99 www.buegel-clou.de