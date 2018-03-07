Indiana Legislature prepares law to address driverless cars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Would you ever get behind the wheel of a driverless car?

Would you let one chauffeur you around?

That might seem far-fetched, but Indiana lawmakers are paving the way for driverless vehicles at the Statehouse.

Companies already have permits to test driverless cars on public roads and highways in California. Could Indiana be next?

State Sen. Jim Merritt, an Indianapolis Republican and a member of the Legislative Transportaton Committee, said, “There are so many people who are behind the idea of autonomous vehicles that we have to create a framework in state government to allow them.”

Which is where State Rep. Ed Soliday’s driverless vehicles bill comes in. The Valparaiso Republican’s bill already passed both chambers.

Soliday said, “It encourages testing and research in Indiana on autonomous vehicles but, at the same time, assures public safety.”

The state representative claimed 75 percent of Americans say they’re afraid of driverless vehicles. Still, Soliday pointed to mobility benefits for the blind, a leg up for truckers, and possible traffic reduction. But, he said, there are no federal standards for driverless vehicles.

Soliday said, “To quote the Rand Corp. report: Today, you can run a autonomous vehicle into a brick wall, kill everyone on board and be fully compliant with every state and federal law because there is no standard and no law regarding a robot driver.”

The Indiana Department of Transportation is also watching the driverless car debate at the Statehouse. This week, INDOT announced an expansion of what they’re calling their traffic signal technologies to get ready for connected and driverless cars.

Scott Manning, an INDOT spokesperson, said “I think this is a nice compliment to the conversation that’s advancing at the Legislature.”

Mannign said INDOT will use about 20 stoplights statewide that can wirelessly share data between vehicles.

Manning said, “If we notice a lot of vehicles swerving in a given area, that would tell us that there might be an issue there with potholes. We’d be able to respond and get maintenance to those areas sooner.”

Soliday said his legislation would also require a permit from an autonomous vehicle task group that could be revoked, say, if you run 10 stoplights.

Soliday said some of the features that might be in your car now, including lane-keep assist or adaptive cruise control, are baby steps to complete autonomy.

The bill next goes to a conference committee to work out amendments from the Senate.