Jury convicts 29-year-old for role in 2016 shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has returned a guilty verdict against a 29-year-old Indianapolis man for a 2016 shooting that killed a man on the city’s east side, Marion County prosecutors said.

Robert Curry was found guilty Tuesday of voluntary manslaughter in the incident involving Carl Rice Jr. on May 14, 2016, in the first block of Bankers Lane. Paramedics were initially called to the scene for a drug overdose but found Rice shot.

On the day of the shooting, Curry arrived at Rice’s apartment and heard a disturbance between his sister and Rice occurring inside the apartment. Curry entered, a physical altercation began and, during the altercation, Curry shot Rice once in the chest. Curry and others then fled the scene, and Rice’s body was discovered later that day.

On May 25, 2016, U.S. Marshals located Curry, Mariah Echols and Alexis Cole at a Red Roof Inn in Miamisburg, Ohio. Both Echols and Cole were present at the time of the shooting and were charged for their individual roles in the crime.

Echols pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit battery in October 2017. His sentencing is set for Friday in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 1.

In November 2017, Cole pleaded guilty to carrying a handgun without a license, assisting a criminal and intimidation. Cole was sentenced to time served and had the rest of the sentence suspended.

Cole and Echols testified in the trial against Curry.

Robert Curry is scheduled to be sentenced 10 a.m. March 23 in Criminal Court 1.