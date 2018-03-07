Overturned truck spills 30 tons of beer onto Florida highway

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WCMH) — A beer truck traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in Florida ran off the road and overturned, dumping nearly 30 tons of beer on the road.

The crash happened around 2:40am on Wednesday near the 45 mile marker, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the truck, Michael Powell, 44, received minor injuries, WISH-TV sister station WKRG-TV reports.

Troopers say Powell failed to maintain his lane, hitting the shoulder of the road which caused the tractor-trailer to overturn. An estimated 60,000 pounds of Busch beer then spilled out from the trailer.

Powell was cited for careless driving.