Pesky flurries, snow showers tonight

The taste of winter has returned to central Indiana!

THIS EVENING: There will be scattered flurries and some snow showers across central Indiana. Little or no accumulation is expected, just watch for maybe an isolated slick spot.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered flurries will linger overnight, then weaken and dissipate as they do so temps will tumble into the low 20s.

THURSDAY: Expect a windy day across central Indiana, and a chilly day. Temps will climb only into the mid 30s!

8-DAY FORECAST: Mainly dry weather is in store through Saturday with slowly improving temps into the 40s.There is a slight chance of a wintry mix Sunday and some flurries Monday before quiet weather builds in next week.