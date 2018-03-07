Police: 17-year-old girl killed in shooting at Alabama high school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT and Associated Press) — A 17-year-old girl was killed Wednesday in a high school shooting initially described as accidental, officials said.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Shelton said two students had been shot in the school, and the shooting was believed to be accidental. The other student shot was last reported to be in critical condition.

Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson said later at a news conference at Huffman High School that authorities are seeking to determine whether the shooting was accidental.

Wilson declined to identify the dead student and the other injured. He also says authorities are investigating whether the gun accidentally discharged or if it was intentional.

The chief says the shooting occurred as school was being dismissed Wednesday, adding it’s not from where “someone from the outside came into the school.”

Wilson did not respond to questions as to who fired the gun, adding investigators have the firearm in their possession.

Birmingham City Schools district had issued a statement:

“Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal today at Huffman High School. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, and police were called to the scene. Students have been released and police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.”

Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring later said said Huffman High School will be open Thursday and counselors and police will be on campus.