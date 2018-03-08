A breezy and cold March day

Watch out for slick spots on area roads this morning. Snowfall totals overnight were as much as 1/2″ to just under an inch. We have reports of black ice on the roads this morning. It will be a breezy and cold day with highs only in the middle 30s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Skies will clear out later tonight and it will be cold again with lows in the lower 20s. Friday will be partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. The weekend should be dry with highs in the 40s on Saturday. It will be breezy and colder on Sunday with highs near 40.

Th extended outlook keeps a rather chilly pattern in place into the start of next week. A few flurries will be possible on both Monday and Tuesday