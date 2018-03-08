Batching: how to make more cocktails in less time

Ever heard of “batching?!” Bartender Michael Toscano explains what it is and how it’s served as a tool for bars to produce quality cocktails while cutting the preparation time in HALF! Also, he says it’s something people who host parties at their homes could use to show off/create a fun create-your-own cocktail scenario!

Old Fashion (one of the most popular drinks throughout the industry)



2oz Whiskey – Bourbon of Rye

1/2 oz Simple Syrup 1:1 sugar to water

2 dashes angostura bitters

3 dashes regans orange bitters

Instagram: @themichaeltoscano