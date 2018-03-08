Officers from across Indiana honor slain Deputy Pickett

Related Coverage Funeral procession route for slain Deputy Jacob Pickett

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hearts were heavy for law enforcement across Indiana on Thursday as departments around the state came to Crown Hill Cemetery for the visitation for Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett, shot and killed in the line of duty.

Among those who came to honor Pickett, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler, who serves southern Indiana, read a letter from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Pickett’s wife, offering his condolences, praising the deputy and calling Pickett a hero.

Pickett’s family was there, along with his police dog, Brik.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen also offered a few words about Pickett, then led his deputies in a flag presentation.

“By simply putting on his uniform and going to work every day, Jake made this country a better place to live. Therefore, we present Jake, therefore we present Jake a flag of the United States of America. A symbol of hope with a prayer that it will offer him the comfort of a grateful nation,” Nielsen said.

The crowd gathered to honor Pickett will likely grow on Friday when Pickett is laid to rest.

