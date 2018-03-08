Flurries, snow showers should end later tonight

Hopefully, after a day of lingering flurries and snow showers, the upper-level disturbance should move out tonight.

THIS EVENING: Still some lingering scattered flurries and snow showers this evening. Watch for the chance of some patchy slick spots where those fall. Temps will stay in the 20s.

OVERNIGHT: Northeast Indiana may see a few snow showers; otherwise, expect partial clearing and cold, with lows in the low to mid 20s.

BETTER FRIDAY? We should see some sunshine early Friday, then clouds will move in as another storm system approaches the state. It looks like right now most moisture will slide south of central Indiana on Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the lower 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: The weekend looks calmer, with temps in the 40s Saturday and Sunday with some sunshine. The next chance of some scattered snow showers will arrive Tuesday.