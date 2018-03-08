How to shop consignment for your family photo attire

When shopping consignment sales, many times we are thinking just “necessities.” BUT… you can save yourself a lot of time looking for outfits for holidays, special events and family pictures. Family pictures can be pricey, so this is a great way to save some money!

Katie Awwad, Indy West Here We Grow Again, shares a few tips!

1) Always head straight for the boutique section. Run! Not walk! You can save a lot of money in this section. I have always bought my Matilda Jane items from the sale. $13-$25 for a dress is crazy cheap! Retail for these are $50 plus. Plus, it really brings some pop of color to the pictures. Shopping Consignment is cheap so go ahead and buy several boutique items. Heaven knows you will buy that one dress and your child refuses to wear it! So there are options!

2) Pick an inspiration piece. Once you pick that piece for one child then shop around for different textures for example hair bows, hats, scarf’s and even shoes! Don’t be afraid to find color in leggings and pants verses all tops! Most moms said it was easier to find that inspiration piece for themselves or daughters. Then fill in gaps with the boys! It is no longer the day of all white shirts and khaki pants! Find color! Be purposeful with the items you team up with the other kiddos!

3) When choosing outfits, think about what colors match the room where you will hang our photo at. Keep those colors and even the background of photo in mind when you are finding these pieces!

4) Tip from being a mom! Bring candy to reward smiles! It is hard getting kids dressed and ready then all staying in good mood until the pictures are over!

Three chances to shop!

Shop the sale: Indy West -March 14-17 at Hendricks County Fairgrounds, Indy North April 18-21 at Whitestown Municipal Building , and Indy South April 26-28 at Johnson County Fairgrounds.

To learn more, visit www.herewegrowagain.com/indywest.