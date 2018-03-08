Indy Fuel to host ‘Nickelodeon Night’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indy Fuel hockey team is set to have a special evening Friday night.

Brent Hollerud from the Indy Fuel stopped by Daybreak Thursday morning.

He stopped by to talk about “Nickelodeon Night” with the Indy Fuel.

Nickelodeon Night is set for March 9 at 7:35 p.m ad the Fuel will take on the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Both teams will wear specialty uniforms to commemorate the special night.

SpongeBob and Patrick will also be in attendance to meet and greet fans.

For more on this story, click on the video.