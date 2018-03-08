Man fatally shot on the near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died following a shooting Thursday on the city’s near east side.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 500 block of Tacoma Avenue, near the intersection of Michigan and Rural streets, around 6:40 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers at the scene confirmed the shooting was fatal, and the victim was an adult male.

On Jan. 28, Catrina Russell was shot in her car and pushed out in a parking lot near the intersection of New York and Rural Streets, less than a mile away from Thursday night’s shooting. A 52-year-old man was arrested in connection with her death.

No other details were immediately available.