More than 100 Applebee’s may have been affected by malware

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Over 160 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States may have been breached. This is after the franchise company overseeing them admitted it found malware on point of sale systems.

Infosecurity Magazine says RMH Franchise Holdings discovered the incident on Feb. 13 and brought in third-part forensics experts to help work out what happened, as well as informing police.

RMH has 21 restaurants in Indiana, most of them in the northern part of the state but they do own Applebee’s in Richmond.

